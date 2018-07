Yayoi Kusama ställer ut i New York i sommar

WHAT:  NARCISSUS GARDEN. “Comprised of 1,500 mirrored stainless steel spheres, Narcissus Garden will be on view in a former train garage from the time when Fort Tilden was an active U.S. military base. The mirrored metal surfaces will reflect the industrial surroundings of the now-abandoned building, drawing attention to Fort Tilden’s history as well as the devastating damage inflicted on many buildings in the area by Hurricane Sandy in 2012”. . WHO:  Yayoi Kusama with @momaps1 for ROCKAWAY!  a free public art festival presented with Rockaway Artists Alliance, Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, National Park Service, and Bloomberg Philanthropies . WHERE:  Gateway National Recreation Area at Fort Tilden. (Take the ferry from pier 11/Brooklyn Army Terminal or the A train to 116th St). . WHEN:  July 1-Sept 3, 2018. Friday thru Sunday from noon to 6pm. . FEED INSPIRATION:  #rockawaykusama #yayoikusama #narcissusgarden . . . . #nomofomo #FOMO #FOMOfeed #nyc #NewYorkCity #artgallery #artwatchers #contemporaryart #modernart #artlovers #nycart

