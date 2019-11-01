Bildspecial: Så här firas Halloween från Tokyo till New York
Halloween firas över hela världen och under några dagar fylls sociala kanaler som Instagram med monster, spöken och pumpor. Kolla in Instagrambilderna från några av världens största Halloweenfiranden.
Tokyo, Japan
Förra årets Halloweenfirande i Japans huvudstad gick på sina håll överstyr. Polisen arresterade tretton män anklagade för sexuellt ofredande. I år var hundratals poliser stationerade ute bland zombies, rosa kaniner, mangafigurer och skelett.
Halloween night in Shibuya has to be one of the wildest scenes in the world. I slipped out to watch endless thousands and thousands of costumed party people mobbing Shibuya...funneled into rivers by battle lines of police. I hear last year they overturned some cars! Some really killer costumes, great vibe. Tokyo knows how to party. ð ~ ~ ~ ~ #shibuyahalloween #tokyohalloween #shibuyacrossing #fujifeed #gfx50r #myfujifilmlegacy #fujigfx #fujigfx50r #gf110mmf2 #gf45mm #fujifilm #happyhalloween #tokyo #japan
Characters indeed #shibuyahalloween2019 #tokyohalloween #shibuyapride #shibuyacrossing #halloweencostume #halloweentokyo #halloween2019 #halloween2019ð #tokyocameraclub #traveljapan #nipponphotography #sonya7rii #sony50mmf14 #travelphotography @tokyocameraclub #jpgallery #focusjp #bestphoto_japan #asiatravel #explorejapan #tokyo_grapher #tokyo_grapher #sonya7 #æ±äº¬ #streetphoto #nihonshooters #rawurbanshots #explorejpn #japantravel #matcha_jp @matcha_jp
London, Storbritannien
Det fanns en viss akuelitet bakom årets Halloweenfirande bland Londonborna. Jag talar såklart om Brexit. Men monster och hjältar fanns det också gott om.
Spotted on the PiccaTHRILLY line! ð± thanks to @the.wander.lust.er for capturing this spooky moment! ð» #halloween #halloweenonthetube #halloweenlondon #frankenstein #fancydress #london #piccadillyline #thisislondon #prettycitylondon #thisislondon #ilovelondon #onlyinlondon #transportforlondon #tfl
Dublin, Irland
Halloween är en högtid som härstammar från Irland och där kan man vänta sig både parader, folkfest och kostympartyn. I populära Dublin är stämningen läskigt bra.
Boo! Trick or treat yoâself! ð . Enjoy spooky ice cream at @scoopparlour ð»ð»ð» . . . #dublinvisitorcentre #weknowdublin #lovedublin #discoverdublin #visitdublin #dublin #lovindublin #dublincity #dublinireland #dublindaily #dublintown #dublinstreets #dubliner #dublinphotographer #igdublin #halloween #halloweendublin
Pouca gente sabe masÂ o Dia das Bruxas surgiu hÃ¡ dois mil anos, na Irlanda, quando povos celtas festejavam o fim do verÃ£o, o comeÃ§o do novo ano e as colheitas. Sua comemoraÃ§Ã£o original chamava-se Samhain, tambÃ©m conhecida como o Dia das Almas. #irlanda #irlandað®ðª #irlandað #irlandaintercambio #intercambio #halloween #bramstroker #ireland #dublin #halloweenireland #intercambionairlanda
Edinburgh, Skottland
Halloween är en högtid som härstammar från Irland och också delvis från Skottland. Edinburgh har blivit ett populärt resmål året om, men staden med slottet och sin geologiska karaktär gör den sig perfekt för ett läskigt Halloweenfirande.
Our sartorial skeletons stole the show this weekend, and we're pleased to say the Halloween fun has only just started. ðâ£ â£ Sacrifice yourself to the night and let the adventurous spirit of Brewhemia consume your very soul as we prepare for a week of chills & thrills!â£ â£ Among the lineup of great entertainment is a dark twist on Palast des Cabaret, an original Halloween Drag spectacular with @blazethaqueen, and a whole weekend of spooky shindigs! â£ â£ Check out our weekly blog 'Seven days of Shindigs' for details, show times and other great things to come.â£ â£ #Brewhemia #Edinburgh #Halloween #HalloweenEdinburgh #EdinburghLife #EdinburghNightLife #EdinburghWhatsOn #Spooky
Thatâs our Halloween weekend started, we have spook-tacular bartenders and scary-licious cocktails. Come and say hi & try our specials - black margarita Make up by @hollygordon @areetagarany @bacardirachie @bacardi @patron . . . #Halloween #halloweenparty #cocktails #cocktailsofinstagram #halloweenedinburgh #bar #edinburghcocktails #bacardi #patrontequila #portobellobeach #portobellobeachedinburgh
Ghost-licious ð²ð¤¤ Our special Chocolate Sâmores cake is so good... just the right way to get the Halloween celebrations started ð» â #halloweenedinburgh #edinburghcakes #halloween #halloweencake #smorescake #smorestime #smoreslove #visitsouthqueensferry #eatinburgh #edibleedinburgh #edineats #edinburghlunch #brunchedinburgh #edinburgh_snapshots #foodedinburgh #edinburghfoodie #edinphoto #topedinburghphotos #edinburghscotland #thelittlebakery
New York, USA
Halloweenfirandet i New York är stort, läskigt och håller på i flera dagar med "trick-or-treating" och parader. Här är lägenheter, trappuppgångar och hus fullt utsmyckade med klättrande skelett, pumpor och spöken, men precis som i London blandas firandet med politiska strömningar.
â¢ T R I C K O R T R E A T â¢ From sweet to spooky, NYers know how to do Halloween right! One of our favorite days of the year â we always love seeing the imagination of this city come to (after)life with the elaborate decorations and the fantastic costumes on little kids and grown-kids alike. Happy Halloween from the HPT! ð»ð»ð»
I was hanging out with Doris yesterday and we had a great guffah while waiting for the bus. I thought I would post the rest of Doris' family as well. Good people. #halloween #ghost #skeleton #doris #uppereastside #ues #manhattan #newyork #halloweennewyork #betterthanchristmas #threestory #ghoul #decoration #guffah #scares
Día de Muertos, Mexiko
Högtiden, som översätts till De dödas dag men som, har ingenting med Halloween att göra men det är en stor och viktig religiös högtid i Mexiko som infaller den 2 november, samma dag som när Alla själars dag firas inom Romersk-katolska kyrkan.
Här är några bilder från Mexiko bara för att de är så vackra:
ð¸: Rodrigo Cruz @rodrigocruz.photo | DÃa de Muertos en Cochoapa, Guerrero. . . #mexico #mexicodesconocido #mexicanosorgullosos #travelphotography #travelgram #picoftheday #instagram #viajerosporelmundo #tradicionesmexicanas #tradiciones #mexicantradition #diademuertos #guerrero #cochoapa
#Repost â¢ @bee.traveler ES TIEMPO DE VOLVER ð¼ðâ¥ï¸ . Catrina @bee.traveler Maquillaje @carolina__escalante Fotografa @mr_locsin . . . . #catrina #catrinamakeup #diademuertos #diademuertosmx #diademuertosmexico #catrinamexicana #tradiciones #tradicionesmexicanas #vive_mexico #mexico_capital #igersmexico #tradicionesmx