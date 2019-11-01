Bildspecial: Så här firas Halloween från Tokyo till New York

  • Få vagabond.se's nyhetsbrev

    Halloween firas över hela världen och under några dagar fylls sociala kanaler som Instagram med monster, spöken och pumpor. Kolla in Instagrambilderna från några av världens största Halloweenfiranden.

    Bildextra från världens Halloweenfirande fångat på Instagram. Foto: GettyImages

    Tokyo, Japan

    Förra årets Halloweenfirande i Japans huvudstad gick på sina håll överstyr. Polisen arresterade tretton män anklagade för sexuellt ofredande. I år var hundratals poliser stationerade ute bland zombies, rosa kaniner, mangafigurer och skelett. 

    London, Storbritannien

    Det fanns en viss akuelitet bakom årets Halloweenfirande bland Londonborna. Jag talar såklart om Brexit. Men monster och hjältar fanns det också gott om.

    Dublin, Irland

    Halloween är en högtid som härstammar från Irland och där kan man vänta sig både parader, folkfest och kostympartyn. I populära Dublin är stämningen läskigt bra.

    Edinburgh, Skottland

    Halloween är en högtid som härstammar från Irland och också delvis från Skottland. Edinburgh har blivit ett populärt resmål året om, men staden med slottet och sin geologiska karaktär gör den sig perfekt för ett läskigt Halloweenfirande.

    New York, USA

    Halloweenfirandet i New York är stort, läskigt och håller på i flera dagar med "trick-or-treating" och parader. Här är lägenheter, trappuppgångar och hus fullt utsmyckade med klättrande skelett, pumpor och spöken, men precis som i London blandas firandet med politiska strömningar.

    Día de Muertos, Mexiko

    Högtiden, som översätts till De dödas dag men som, har ingenting med Halloween att göra men det är en stor och viktig religiös högtid i Mexiko som infaller den 2 november, samma dag som när Alla själars dag firas inom Romersk-katolska kyrkan.

    Här är några bilder från Mexiko bara för att de är så vackra:

