Costa Rica till turister – "sluta ta selfies med djur"

View this post on Instagram

#StopAnimalSelfies With the support of the ICT and Minaet we are launching in Costa Rica the campaign #StopAnimalSelfies I invite you to be part of the campaign - to raise awareness and promote a conscious way of traveling to this piece of Paradise and enjoy, but respect wildlife in its natural habitats and behaviors. Human interaction is a huge threat to wildlife and if we want to witness all these exotic species for many generations to come - we must do our part! Be part of the campaign! Take a selfie with a stuffed animal & put the Hashtag #StopAnimalSelfies