Därför älskar man Wellington – Nya Zeelands sköna lilla huvudstad

View this post on Instagram

Looking for a cozy spot? We’ve dialled the space up to 11! The heater is on, hot chocolates are simmering, the grinders are humming, and it’s cold outside. Just...perfect. Have you tried our brownie yet? It sold out on the weekend! #wellingtonchocolatefactory #beantobar #craftchocolate #singleorigin #cozy #cozyplace Photo by @jokers9999 .